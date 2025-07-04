Sports
Fluminense Prepares for Quarterfinal Clash Against Wealthy Al Hilal
ORLANDO, Florida – Fluminense head coach Renato Gaucho has labeled his team the “ugly duckling” of the FIFA Club World Cup after a surprising upset in the quarterfinals. The Brazilian squad advanced by defeating UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan 2-0.
This victory earned Fluminense over $13 million in prize money, bringing their total earnings in the tournament to approximately $40 million. The team now faces a formidable opponent in Al Hilal, who are backed financially by Saudi Arabia‘s Public Investment Fund (PIF).
Al Hilal shocked the football world by eliminating Manchester City 4-3 in extra time during their quarterfinal match. “Looking at all of these teams, Fluminense is the ugly duckling, in financial terms at least,” said Gaucho. “This is a big competition, facing big opponents. They have the financial means. Football is decided on the pitch, not in the budget spreadsheets.”
Fluminense’s run has been notable, especially as they have outlasted historical Brazilian rivals Flamengo and Botafogo. However, Gaucho remains cautious, taking note of Al Hilal’s impressive performance against Manchester City. “They played beautifully against Manchester City. They really deserved to win. We cannot underestimate them. If they reach this stage, it’s not by coincidence. We have to respect them,” he cautioned.
The upcoming match at Camping World Stadium will see both teams aiming for a spot in the semifinals. Fluminense captain Thiago Silva, a seasoned veteran at age 40, has inspired his teammates with a passionate pre-match speech about cherishing the moment.
“Thiago said we need to live our lives to the fullest. This magical moment with Fluminense may never come again. We need to make history with our team,” said Gaucho, emphasizing the importance of this opportunity.
As both teams gear up for their crucial clash, the anticipation is high for what promises to be an exciting encounter.
