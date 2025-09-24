Fluminense Set to Face Lanús in Sudamericana Quarterfinals

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Fluminense takes the field on Tuesday, September 23, at 9:30 p.m. local time, to host Lanús at the Maracanã Stadium for the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal matchup. After losing the first leg 1-0, the Tricolor Carioca must win by a two-goal margin to advance. If they win by just one goal, the match will go to penalties.

Lanús only needs a draw to secure their place in the semifinals of the continental tournament. In their last match, Fluminense’s reserves edged out Vitória 1-0 in the 24th round of the Brasileirão.

Based on the previous match in Argentina, coach Renato Gaúcho has made adjustments to the lineup, bringing in Samuel Xavier and Lucho Acosta to replace Guga and Nonato, respectively, for this crucial clash.

Fluminense’s starting lineup will feature Fábio in goal, with Samuel Xavier, Thiago Silva, Freytes, and Renê in defense. The midfield consists of Martinelli, Hércules, and Lucho Acosta, while Canobbio, Serna, and Everaldo will lead the attack.

As the match approaches, anticipation builds among fans as both teams prepare for a decisive battle on the pitch.