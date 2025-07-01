Sports
Fluminense Upsets Inter Milan 2-0 in Club World Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Fluminense defeated Champions League finalist Inter Milan 2-0 on Monday, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup. The match took place at Bank of America Stadium.
Germán Cano scored just three minutes into the game, giving Fluminense an early lead. Jhon Arias provided a crossing pass that Cano headed into the net. The Brazilian team nearly increased their lead with another header before halftime, but it was ruled offside.
In stoppage time, Hercules sealed the victory with a wide-open goal. Inter Milan had numerous opportunities and controlled possession throughout the match but struggled to score.
Inter’s Lautaro Martínez expressed frustration after the game, saying, “Whoever wants to stay, stay; whoever does not want to stay should go. I have seen a lot of things that I didn’t like. I want to win.” His comments follow a season where Inter struggled, finishing as runners-up in both Serie A and the Champions League.
The victory reflects Fluminense’s positive impact in the tournament, marking them as the second Brazilian team to reach the quarterfinals. They will now face the winner of the Manchester City–Al Hilal match.
