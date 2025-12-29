Flyers Face Off Against Kraken in Crucial NHL Matchup

SEATTLE, WA — The Philadelphia Flyers are set to play the Seattle Kraken at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 28, at Climate Pledge Arena. This NHL matchup comes as both teams aim to solidify their playoff aspirations.

The Flyers enter the game with a record of 19-10-7, placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference with 45 points. Their steady play has been key in minimizing volatility, consistently performing well in five-on-five situations and improving on special teams, according to head coach Rick Tocchet.

In their last outing before the holiday break, the Flyers secured back-to-back regulation wins. Star player Travis Konecny is on a hot streak, having points in 11 of the last 13 games, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

On the other hand, the Kraken are looking to regain their home advantage after struggling with a 1-7-0 record at Climate Pledge Arena since late November. Kraken head coach Lane Lambert highlighted the importance of improving their home record. “We have an opportunity here to improve our home performance,” he stated after practice on Saturday.

The Seattle team sits at 15-14-6, placing them 11th in the Western Conference with 36 points. They are three points behind the San Jose Sharks for the final playoff spot.

Injuries have plagued both teams, with key players like Jared McCann and Vince Dunn expected to return for the Kraken. Their return could bolster the team’s struggling power play, which has shown improvement recently after a difficult stretch.

As for their previous encounter, the Flyers were the first team to hand the Kraken a regulation loss this season, beating them 5-2 in October. Seattle aims to turn the tides this time, hoping a home game will give them a crucial advantage.

“What we need to do is dictate play and control the game,” Lambert added. The outcome could greatly influence both teams’ playoff trajectories depending on how they perform in this pivotal matchup.

Dan Vladar is expected to start as goalie for the Flyers, while Joey Daccord will take the helm for the Kraken. This face-off represents a critical moment for both teams as they push towards the season’s conclusion.