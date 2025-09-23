Flyers Face Canadiens in Preseason Matchup

QUEBEC, Canada — The Philadelphia Flyers, led by head coach Rick Tocchet, are set to face the Montreal Canadiens in a preseason matchup on Tuesday evening. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. EDT and will be streamed live on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic, with an online simulcast available on Flyers Radio 24/7.

This will be the Flyers’ second preseason game, and several key storylines are emerging. Rookie winger Alex Bump has a chance to secure an opening-night roster spot, having played alongside established linemates during training camp. However, he faces competition from Nikita Grebenkin, who has also shown promise during the camp.

Another player to watch is Jett Luchanko, the Flyers’ first-round draft pick from 2024. Luchanko will participate in his first game since the Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ playoff exit. Tocchet has tempered expectations for the young center but hopes to see his skills, including speed and playmaking, on display.

In goal, Samuel Ersson looks to bounce back after an inconsistent season last year. He finished strong and has reportedly performed well during training camp, indicating he might play significant minutes against the Canadiens. Aleksei Kolosov, who played the first 40 minutes of the Flyers’ previous game, is also traveling with the team.

Captain Sean Couturier, a two-time Selke Trophy finalist, is healthy and ready to lead the Flyers in what they hope to be a better season. Defensman Travis Sanheim, now a team leader after 11 years with the organization, may see a shift in pairings with Cam York during the preseason.

Overall, Tuesday’s game presents an excellent opportunity for the Flyers to assess their roster as they prepare for the upcoming season.