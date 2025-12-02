Flyers Host Penguins in Intense Rivalry Matchup Tonight

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Flyers will host archrivals the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight in what promises to be an exciting matchup. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Both teams have been competitive this season, with the Flyers currently holding a record of 14-7-3, placing them fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Meanwhile, the Penguins stand at 12-7-5, ranked fifth in the same division.

The Flyers are coming off a thrilling victory over the New Jersey Devils, winning 4-3 in a shootout, while the Penguins recently secured a strong 5-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres. Flyers goalkeeper Dan Vladar is slated to start, having achieved his 10th win on Saturday, with a solid performance that included 29 saves. For the Penguins, Tristan Jarry will take the net after returning from injury, and he has won six out of his last seven starts.

Key players include Flyers forward Matvei Michkov, who scored twice last game, and captain Sidney Crosby for the Penguins, who has 16 goals and 27 points this season. The Flyers and the Penguins have had a long-standing rivalry, and this game is expected to bring high emotions and competitive spirit.

Both teams hope to maintain their spots in the playoff race as they gear up for a crucial match. Fans can tune in to the broadcast on NBCSP or listen on 97.5 The Fanatic.