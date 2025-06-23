Flyers Prepare for Crucial NHL Draft with Multiple Picks

VOORHEES, N.J. — Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere is gearing up for the NHL Draft on June 27, 2025, wielding three first-round picks as he aims to revitalize the team. Following a disappointing season that left the Flyers with the sixth overall pick, Briere expressed optimism during a pre-draft media availability.

“We feel more and more comfortable and confident with our prospects,” Briere said, acknowledging the shift in emotions since the draft lottery. The Flyers’ negative playoff performance ultimately placed them in an advantageous position with multiple high-round selections.

The Flyers hold the 6th, 22nd, and 31st overall picks, acquired from the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers, respectively. Briere noted that they are in a strong position to restock their talent pool. “We can do a lot of different things with our picks,” he said, highlighting the team’s flexibility and options that await them.

As the Flyers prepare their strategic approach, Briere confirmed that the organization will select the best available player on their internal rankings, regardless of position. This mindset reflects a shift away from strictly focusing on positional needs, a strategy that could result in selecting top centers or wingers.

“We won’t pick centers just to pick centers,” said assistant general manager Brent Flahr. “It’s going to be the available player who is highest on our list.” This open-minded approach may lead the Flyers to players like center Michael Misa or wingers like Porter Martone, who is considered a strong prospect.

Looking ahead to the overall draft landscape, the Flyers face the uncertainty of how other teams, especially those with top-five picks, may shift the dynamics. Briere indicated that the team is exploring options to move up from their current position, but acknowledged that the competition is fierce for a limited number of available top prospects.

“Teams are all looking to move up, so we’ll have to be patient,” he noted, emphasizing the importance of adopting a strategic stance during the draft. Whether the Flyers decide to use all 11 of their draft picks remains to be seen, but Briere expressed belief that they can make impactful selections that align with their long-term goals.

As excitement mounts for the upcoming draft, anticipation grows around the Flyers’ strategies and potential selections that could reshape the future of the franchise. With a mix of young talent and experienced players, the Flyers are focused on building a competitive team.