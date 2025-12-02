Flyers’ Tyson Foerster Injured in Game Against Penguins

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Tyson Foerster, a winger for the Philadelphia Flyers, exited Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period due to an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Foerster fell to the ice in visible pain after taking a shot during a power play. He immediately left the ice and headed up the tunnel at Xfinity Mobile Arena toward the locker room. Just 43 seconds before his injury, Foerster had scored on a power play, adding to his impressive performance this season.

If Foerster is sidelined for an extended period, it could significantly impact the Flyers. He leads the team with 10 goals and was on pace to score 31 this season. His scoring ability has been a crucial asset for the Flyers’ offense.

Previously, Foerster dealt with an infection from an injury he sustained while playing for Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. However, he was back in form for the Flyers’ season opener on October 9 and had only missed four games last month.

Details on the extent of his injury are still pending, and the team has not yet announced a timeline for his return.