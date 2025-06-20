Entertainment
Flynn Confirms He’ll Play Aristotle Dumas on Y&R
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Greg Vaughan has confirmed he will portray the character Aristotle Dumas on the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless. This announcement comes ahead of his debut on June 20, following his exit from Days of Our Lives after nearly a decade as Chad DiMera.
Vaughan, 40, recently shared his thoughts on the transition, describing it as a major life change filled with mixed emotions. “There’s a lot of moving parts that were involved,” he told Us Weekly. “It was a whirlwind of emotions — mainly excitement, but there was fear involved. I was leaving something that was very comfortable and seemingly secure.”
The actor noted that he has a family to consider, saying, “I have a wife and two kids. But at the same time, it felt like something I needed in my life. It felt like a serendipitous thing, the way the universe put all these different pieces together for it to align.”
Vaughan admitted that the fear returned as he approached this new role. He reflected on his initial nerves about working with a new cast, stating, “Before I started, I was nervous to work with all these people… but everybody here was so great.” He expressed admiration for his new co-stars, saying, “I remember watching the monitor the first day, and was so impressed by everybody’s talent that I started to get really nervous [again].”
The character of Aristotle Dumas has been shrouded in mystery, generating buzz among viewers since his introduction in the storyline. Vaughan compared his character to “the person behind the Great Gatsby,” hinting at complexity and depth.
Vaughan expressed gratitude to Executive Producer Josh Griffith and the Y&R team for the opportunity. “It’s been a dream come true,” he said. “I’m really grateful to Josh and all the people involved who made that decision and trusted me to come over.”
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS, and fans eagerly anticipate Vaughan’s debut.
