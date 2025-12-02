Foden’s Late Goal Saves Manchester City Against Leeds United

Manchester, England – Manchester City struggled but managed to secure a narrow victory against Leeds United on Sunday. After leading 2-0 at halftime, City fell into a defensive lull in the second half, allowing Leeds to threaten their lead.

Phil Foden stepped up in the 90th minute, scoring the winning goal that salvaged the match for City. Had it not been for his poise, the team would have faced embarrassment, given their lackluster performance after the break.

City’s first-half play was dominant, yet they appeared to lose energy in the second half. After consecutive defeats to Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen, a win was necessary to avoid crisis mode.

Foden’s goal came after he skillfully navigated two tackles, pushing through defenders to find the net. Despite opening the scoring early, the team’s inability to maintain pressure became evident as Leeds found a way back into the match.

The match marked a concerning trend for City, who have now been pegged back after taking the lead in six games this season. Manager Pep Guardiola expressed frustration as he watched his team lose grip on the game, a situation unfamiliar for a side renowned for their control and finishing capabilities.

Leeds’ turnaround in the second half caught City off guard, as players like Matheus Nunes and Josko Gvardiol faltered defensively, contributing to Leeds’ resurgence. Despite not finding the back of the net, Leeds continuously threatened and looked likely to draw level.

Guardiola remained relatively subdued during the second half, often conferring with his assistant, Pep Lijnders. His usually animated presence was replaced with quiet contemplation as the minutes ticked away.

Although City walked away with three points, the performance raised questions about their ability to sustain leads. Guardiola’s mix of frustration and relief highlighted the ongoing issues his squad faces in maintaining consistency.

The victory, while crucial, served as a reminder that improvement is necessary if City aim to remain competitive in the title race. The team will need to address these lapses in focus to avoid further late-game drama moving forward.

As the dust settled on the match, Guardiola could only hope that Foden’s decisive moment would be a turning point in reclaiming the team’s form.