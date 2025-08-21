Fog Expected Thursday Morning; Storms Forecast for Friday Evening

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Dillon Gaudet presents the First Alert Weather forecast for Thursday morning, highlighting the potential for patchy dense fog.

Clear skies are expected overall, a change from the more overcast conditions experienced in recent days. The forecast leads into dry weather, ideal for high school football games scheduled for Thursday night.

Meteorologist Chad Franzen noted that while fog may develop in the early hours, clearer skies should return throughout the day. However, the calm weather won’t last long as storms are predicted to roll in Friday evening.

This shifting weather pattern has many residents curious about what the weekend may hold. Meteorologist Spencer Furman commented on the shifting systems, reminding viewers to stay updated as the week progresses.

Overall, locals are advised to remain prepared for the return of showers, especially as they plan outdoor activities.