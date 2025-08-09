Fog in Minneapolis to Clear for Sunny Week Ahead

Minneapolis, MN – Early risers in the Twin Cities may encounter patchy fog on Sunday morning before conditions improve throughout the day. The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that low visibility could impact drivers along major routes, including I-94 and Highway 62, especially in low-lying areas.

The fog is expected to start forming around 3 a.m. Sunday, gradually lifting as southwest winds bring in drier air. By the afternoon, temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid-80s, with light breezes creating ideal conditions for outdoor activities.

Monday and Tuesday are predicted to remain sunny and warm, with highs also in the mid-80s and calm to light winds. Perfect opportunities for outdoor dining, community events, and lake outings will be available before the return to school schedules.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution early on Sunday due to reduced visibility and to allow extra travel time. While the pleasant weather is expected to continue through Wednesday, there remains a possibility of scattered showers by midweek. Residents should stay updated on changing weather conditions.