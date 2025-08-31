Fogerty Calls Out Trump Over Misunderstood ‘Fortunate Son’

LOS ANGELES, CA — John Fogerty, frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, expressed his amusement that President Trump does not grasp the irony of playing his song “Fortunate Son” at political events. In a recent interview, Fogerty discussed how the song is often misconstrued, particularly by those he describes as conservative or right-leaning individuals.

When asked about the song he feels is most misunderstood, Fogerty identified “Fortunate Son.” He stated, “People who seem to be conservative, right-wing, and probably Republican or some other ‘ism’ in that category. And most notably by Mr. Trump.” In 2020, Fogerty sent a cease-and-desist order to Trump, asking him to stop using the song.

He elaborated, “He is using my words and my voice to portray a message that I do not endorse. I wrote this song because, as a veteran, I was disgusted that some people were allowed to be excluded from serving our country because they had access to political and financial privilege.” Fogerty believes Trump exemplifies these issues.

Despite Fogerty’s request, Trump played “Fortunate Son” during a military parade in Washington, D.C., in June. Fogerty reflected on the situation, stating, “It’s happened before where people thought it was a patriotic ditty to wave the flag and all that, not really understanding the cynicism and absolute defiance I had in the song.”

He added, “I can’t imagine using that song as a political rallying theme, particularly when you seem to be the person who I’m screaming about in the song on all three counts. It’s hilarious to me.”