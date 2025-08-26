Folsom Bulldogs Defeat Grant Pacers in Nationally Televised Showdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Folsom Bulldogs defeated the Grant Pacers 51-13 in a high-stakes football matchup on Saturday night, broadcast live on ESPN.

The game marked the season opener for both teams and was part of ESPN’s annual High School Football Kickoff series, showcasing top high school programs across the nation. The match took place at Grant Union High School in Del Paso Heights, highlighting the competitive spirit of both teams.

Folsom, the reigning Sac-Joaquin Section champion with four consecutive titles, came into the game with high hopes. Key players included quarterback Ryder Lyons, a BYU commit, and offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov, who will play at USC. Grant, with three straight sectional titles and a CIF Open Division State title in 2024, featured standout tight end Rahzario Edwards, attracting attention from several top Division I programs.

The game not only showcased athletic talent but also brought the communities together. Caleb Tate, a fan at Grant, said, “I personally believe it’s the biggest game in Sacramento history. The kids are into it. The coaches, the communities are into it. Like it doesn’t get any better than this.”

Gina Warren, a Grant alumna, expressed pride in her community. She noted, “We want to highlight the beauty, the greatness that exists in Del Paso Heights. It’s a special place with special people.” Melissa Murphy, a parent of a Folsom player, added, “It’s just such a great opportunity for young kids and these high school programs. They work so hard.”

This match also reminded many of their previous encounter on ESPN back in 2010, where Grant triumphed over Folsom 49-14. However, on Saturday, it was Folsom who claimed victory.