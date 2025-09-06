Folsom QB Ryder Lyons Discusses Future and Faith

FOLSOM, Calif. — Ryder Lyons is enjoying his final season as the starting quarterback for Folsom High School. The five-star recruit is already committed to Brigham Young University and has aspirations for a professional football career.

In an interview with KCRA 3, Lyons opened up about his love for the game, his faith, and what he plans to do after high school. “I love life, and I’m grateful,” he said. His laid-back demeanor is often noted, even as he faces intense competition on the field.

Lyons has impressed fans and scouts alike with his accuracy and strong arm, leading many to compare him to NFL greats. Despite the pressure, he remains focused on his team’s upcoming challenges, particularly a game against Mission Viejo, currently ranked 13th in the nation.

“They have a bunch of good players,” said Lyons about the upcoming matchup. “We just need to execute as a whole team.”

Lyons also mentioned the significance of his commitment to BYU, linking it to his strong faith. “My faith played a big part in my decision,” he noted. “I want to be in an environment where I can grow, not just as a football player but as a person.”

As he prepares for a mission after graduation, he feels confident about balancing football and his beliefs—indicating he hopes to return to the game quickly afterward. “I want to get back and play as soon as I can,” he stated.

Lyons is also gaining recognition outside of football, having recently signed a deal with Under Armour. “It’s amazing, and I’m grateful for the opportunities,” he shared.

Ultimately, Lyons hopes to follow in the footsteps of his football family, including his father, a former BYU player, and his brother at USC. “I just want to focus on being the best I can be,” he concluded.