Foot Locker Announces Major Air Jordan Restock for Canada on July 31

TORONTO, Canada – Foot Locker and Champs Sports are set to launch a major Air Jordan restock on July 31, 2025, featuring ten iconic colorways that have shaped sneaker culture. This unprecedented drop is one of the largest Jordan restocks of the year.

The restock will include several highly sought-after models, such as the Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” and the Air Jordan 4 “White Cement.” Notably, Sole Retriever has confirmed that this release will be exclusive to Canada, although earlier plans included a drop in the U.S. that has since been canceled.

Cole Townsend, Head of Tech at Sole Retriever, revealed the exciting news. “These Jordans not only celebrate the legacy of the brand but also highlight its cultural significance in sneaker fashion,” Townsend said. He further emphasized the rarity of this drop, making it a must-see for sneaker enthusiasts.

The restock will be available online at FootLocker.com starting at 10 AM ET. Customers are encouraged to act quickly, as the popular models are expected to sell out fast due to high demand.

Some of the featured shoes include the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian,” Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game,” and Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari.” Shoppers can access direct links for each shoe on the Foot Locker website as the release date approaches.

For those looking to stay updated on the latest sneaker releases, including any future drops, Sole Retriever suggests downloading their app for timely notifications.