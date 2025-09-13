Football Brothers Conor and Josh Gallagher Flip the Script

London, England – Conor and Josh Gallagher, two brothers who play football, show how different paths can lead to success. Conor, 25, plays for Atletico Madrid. He scored the winning goal against Real Madrid and has represented England 22 times, including at Euro 2024. Josh, 32, on the other hand, managed Chertsey Town, a team in the seventh tier of English football.

Despite their contrasting careers, the Gallagher brothers stay close. They speak nearly every day, sharing encouragement and support. Josh explained to BBC Sport, “Before each Chertsey game, there’s a good luck message or phone call from Conor and vice-versa. Conor is living the dream but always asks about Chertsey.”

Conor will soon return to England for a Champions League match against Liverpool at Anfield. On the same day, Josh’s team plays Cray Valley Paper Mills in the FA Cup’s second qualifying round. If Chertsey wins, they will be two matches away from the first round proper for the first time in 135 years, with a prize of £3,375 at stake.

The Gallagher family has a rich football history, with four brothers involved in the game. Jake, Josh’s elder twin, has played over 200 games in the National League. Dan, the youngest at 28, currently plays for Dorking Wanderers.

Conor’s journey includes time at Chelsea, Charlton, and Swansea, among others. He credits his family for their support. In a past interview, Conor said, “They have always told me to work my hardest and ‘don’t get too big for your boots.’ I’m very lucky to have a mum, dad, and brothers like I do.”

Josh has traveled to Spain multiple times to watch Conor play, and there is hope of a future visit by Conor to watch a Chertsey match. Josh mentioned, “La Liga has a winter break, and Conor comes back to England for about a week. There’s a chance we might see him at a game around then.”

But reaching the top wasn’t easy for Conor. He faced numerous loans and even underwent heart surgery in 2018. Josh remarked, “People don’t realize the things he has been through to reach the level he is at. He doesn’t take it for granted. I’m extremely proud of Conor and all my brothers.”