IU Football Receives Multiple Big Ten Honors After Perfect Season

Bloomington, Indiana – The Big Ten Conference announced its all-conference and individual award winners on Wednesday and Thursday. Indiana University (IU) football celebrated numerous accolades following their impressive 12-0 regular season.

Curt Cignetti earned two prestigious titles, being named both the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year and the Dave McClain Coach of the Year. His leadership contributed significantly to the team’s unbeaten record.

Kicker Nico Radicic was recognized as a First-Team All-Big Ten selection by both coaches and media, also earning the title of Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year. His contributions on special teams were critical throughout the season.

Several defensive players also received recognition. Linebacker Aiden Fisher, defensive back D'Angelo Ponds, and defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker were all named First-Team All-Big Ten by coaches and media.

Louis Moore, a defensive back, made First-Team All-Big Ten by coaches and was selected as Second-Team All-Big Ten by media. Linebacker Rolijah Hardy earned a place on the Second-Team by both groups.

Other notable mentions include Amare Ferrell, who was recognized as Second-Team All-Big Ten by media, and Isaiah Jones, who made the Third-Team by media while also receiving honorable mention from coaches.

Defensive linemen Stephen Daley and Mikail Kamara received honorable mentions from both coaches and media. Long snapper Mark Langston was honored as First-Team All-Big Ten by both groups, further showcasing the team’s special teams depth.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza had a standout season, being named First-Team All-Big Ten by both coaches and media. He was also honored as the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year.

Wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt each earned Second-Team All-Big Ten accolades by both coaches and media, showcasing the strong receiving corps. Offensive lineman Carter Smith was awarded First-Team All-Big Ten by both, while Pat Coogan made the Third-Team by coaches and the Second-Team by media.

Tight end Riley Nowakowski made the Third-Team by coaches and was listed as Second-Team All-Big Ten by media. Running back Roman Hemby was recognized as Third-Team All-Big Ten by media and received honorable mention from coaches.