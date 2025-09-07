Football Returns to Jacksonville Amid Rainy Season Preparations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Football season has kicked off in Jacksonville, but fans should brace for wet weather as they head to EverBank Stadium. The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ first game is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

Chad Johnson, the Jaguars’ Chief Operating Officer, highlights new measures to ensure fans stay hydrated and comfortable during the game. “New this year, we’re allowing fans to bring two bottles of water into the stadium as opposed to last year’s policy of one bottle of water,” Johnson said.

Fans are encouraged to forego umbrellas and instead wear rain jackets or ponchos, as rain is in the forecast. Water fountains will be available for refilling the bottles, and guest service booths will provide cups for those without personal bottles.

For extra relief from the heat, Johnson noted that JTA cooling buses will be stationed at Gate 4, equipped with water coolers. Additionally, shaded seating areas are available at the South Endzone and Daily’s Place for fans seeking respite from the sun.

The parking lots will open at 9 a.m., with golf carts available to transport fans from outer lots to the stadium. Gates open at 11 a.m., giving fans plenty of time to settle in before the game begins. “Overall, it’s just going to be a great experience. We’re really excited for everything,” Johnson added.

As the team prepares for the season, fans are encouraged to stay safe, cool, and dry during the games.