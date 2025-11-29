IU Football Seeks Perfect Season Against Purdue Rivalry

Bloomington, Indiana — The Indiana University football team is on the verge of a historic achievement as they approach their matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers this weekend. With an unblemished record of 11-0, the Hoosiers have the opportunity to finish the season without a loss for the first time in the program’s history and to replicate the celebrated accomplishments of the 1976 undefeated basketball team.

Coach Curt Cignetti, now 64, reflects on the comparisons drawn between himself and the legendary basketball coach Bob Knight, whose team achieved a perfect season 50 years ago. “A lot of people around here, I get a lot of that, that you and Coach Knight remind me of each other,” Cignetti said. “People that knew him really well.”

Cignetti, who admired Knight growing up, attributes his own coaching philosophy to the intensity and dedication that Knight embodied. “I did like Bobby Knight,” Cignetti stated, noting Knight’s straightforwardness and passion for the game.

As the Hoosiers have risen to prominence this season, Cignetti has taken a quieter approach, focusing on his team’s performance and potential. Despite his impressive all-time coaching winning percentage of 79.2%, he is mindful of the ultimate goal: winning a national championship. “I think what you’re asking is can we equal the achievement of the basketball team,” Cignetti said about the upcoming big game. “I guess we’re going to find out.”

In their rivalry matchup against Purdue, the Hoosiers are not just aiming for a perfect season; they are also contending for a Big Ten title, a spot in the College Football Playoff, and the Heisman Trophy. The stakes are high as they prepare for the 127th overall meeting with the Boilermakers, marking the 100th battle for the Old Oaken Bucket, a trophy symbolizing football supremacy between the two schools.

The Old Oaken Bucket’s roots date back to 1925 when a joint meeting led to its creation as a prize for the annual rivalry game. Recovered from a well in southern Indiana, the bucket has become a cherished emblem of the rivalry.

With momentum on their side and history to honor, the Hoosiers are ready to face Purdue on Saturday, with both a perfect season and a storied tradition at stake. Cignetti’s philosophy remains steadfast: “We’ve gotta stack days.”