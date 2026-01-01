Sports
IU Football Set to Face Alabama in Rose Bowl Showdown
PASADENA, Calif. (WISH) — The Indiana University football team, with a perfect record of 13-0, is preparing to take on Alabama (11-3) in the Rose Bowl on January 1. This marks IU’s first appearance in the iconic bowl game since 1968.
A standout player for the Hoosiers has been wide receiver Charlie Becker. After a slow start with only 70 yards in his first seven games, Becker has excelled in the latter part of the season, accumulating 445 yards and a touchdown in the last six games. His impressive performance includes a crucial 33-yard catch in the Big Ten championship game.
Becker’s family has come to Pasadena to support him. “I’m extremely excited about the opportunity for Charlie,” said Dave Becker, Charlie’s father. “He’s really come out of his own recently, and playing at the Rose Bowl is a prestigious Big Ten opportunity.”
His mother, Tracy Becker, expressed her excitement as well. “A little nervous, I get nervous before every game, but I can’t wait,” she said. Charlie’s brother, Cole, reflected on playing alongside him in high school and witnessing his growth. “I’m really proud of him,” he said.
The Hoosiers have also relied on tight end Riley Nowakowski, who has emerged as a valuable asset. The 6-foot-1, 249-pound former walk-on has made significant contributions with 25 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns this season. Head coach Curt Cignetti praised Nowakowski’s work ethic and ability. “He gives it everything he’s got,” Cignetti said.
As the IU team heads into the Rose Bowl, they aim to continue their winning streak and prove their potential on a national stage. The matchup against Alabama has captured the attention of fans and analysts alike.
Recent Posts
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Ole Miss in College Football Playoff Rematch
- Charlotte Car Accident Lawyers Assist Victims with Eye Injuries
- Declan Rice Out for Arsenal’s Match Against Aston Villa
- Manchester United Eyes Sporting CP Winger Salvador Blopa
- Pulisic Shines as Milan Dominates Verona 3-0
- Toulouse Hosts Lens in Showdown of Ligue 1’s Best Scorers
- Zeke Berry Enters Transfer Portal After Successful Michigan Career
- Emma Thompson Reflects on ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Writing Doubts
- Lens Aims to Maintain Lead Against Toulouse in Ligue 1 Clash
- Alabama Receiver Jaylen Mbakwe Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Sporting Lisbon Faces Gil Vicente in Primeira Liga Clash
- Apple Unveils Top iPhones for Every User in 2025
- AC Milan Faces Cagliari in Serie A Season Opener
- AC Milan Faces Cagliari in Key Serie A Match Tonight
- Pentagon Awards Lockheed Martin $328.5 Million Contract for Taiwan Air Force
- Leslie Marshall Shares Heartfelt Story of 11 Miscarriages on Fox News
- Troy Aikman Joins Miami Dolphins as Consultant for GM Search
- Rice Falls to Tulsa in American Conference Opener 97-48
- Troy Men’s Basketball Faces Texas State in New Year’s Eve Matchup
- Two Police Officers Wounded in Mint Hill Shooting During Custody Exchange