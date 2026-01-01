IU Football Set to Face Alabama in Rose Bowl Showdown

PASADENA, Calif. (WISH) — The Indiana University football team, with a perfect record of 13-0, is preparing to take on Alabama (11-3) in the Rose Bowl on January 1. This marks IU’s first appearance in the iconic bowl game since 1968.

A standout player for the Hoosiers has been wide receiver Charlie Becker. After a slow start with only 70 yards in his first seven games, Becker has excelled in the latter part of the season, accumulating 445 yards and a touchdown in the last six games. His impressive performance includes a crucial 33-yard catch in the Big Ten championship game.

Becker’s family has come to Pasadena to support him. “I’m extremely excited about the opportunity for Charlie,” said Dave Becker, Charlie’s father. “He’s really come out of his own recently, and playing at the Rose Bowl is a prestigious Big Ten opportunity.”

His mother, Tracy Becker, expressed her excitement as well. “A little nervous, I get nervous before every game, but I can’t wait,” she said. Charlie’s brother, Cole, reflected on playing alongside him in high school and witnessing his growth. “I’m really proud of him,” he said.

The Hoosiers have also relied on tight end Riley Nowakowski, who has emerged as a valuable asset. The 6-foot-1, 249-pound former walk-on has made significant contributions with 25 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns this season. Head coach Curt Cignetti praised Nowakowski’s work ethic and ability. “He gives it everything he’s got,” Cignetti said.

As the IU team heads into the Rose Bowl, they aim to continue their winning streak and prove their potential on a national stage. The matchup against Alabama has captured the attention of fans and analysts alike.