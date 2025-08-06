K-State Football Should Embrace High Expectations, Says Fitz

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Tim Fitzgerald, a longtime sports journalist, believes Kansas State football should embrace high expectations as the team heads into the upcoming season. In a recent episode of the Powercat Questions Podcast, Fitzgerald discussed the idea of ‘playoff or bust’ for K-State.

Fitzgerald recalled his early days covering Kansas State sports in 1995, where he met Brent Stover, who later became a CBS Sports Network studio host. Now, 30 years later, the two reconnect as Fitzgerald sets high hopes for the current team.

“I think it’s good to put those expectations on this team,” he said. “You should never shy away from expectations. This conference is wide open; anyone could win it. With Avery Johnson in his second year and Austin Romaine leading a strong defense, high expectations are justified.”

Fitzgerald noted how in past seasons, teams like Oklahoma dominated the Big 12, which raised the bar for everyone else. However, he feels this year’s K-State squad could surprise many.

“It’s time to quit thriving as the underdog,” Fitzgerald added. “We need to be the hunted, the team everyone wants. K-State has not fully owned that role in football. They’ve had success but often shared it with bigger brands.”

He concluded with a call for a mental shift within the team: “We are going to beat everyone, and if we’re better than them, we’ll make a statement and dominate.” This mindset, he argues, is vital for K-State to return to glory.