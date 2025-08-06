Sports
K-State Football Should Embrace High Expectations, Says Fitz
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Tim Fitzgerald, a longtime sports journalist, believes Kansas State football should embrace high expectations as the team heads into the upcoming season. In a recent episode of the Powercat Questions Podcast, Fitzgerald discussed the idea of ‘playoff or bust’ for K-State.
Fitzgerald recalled his early days covering Kansas State sports in 1995, where he met Brent Stover, who later became a CBS Sports Network studio host. Now, 30 years later, the two reconnect as Fitzgerald sets high hopes for the current team.
“I think it’s good to put those expectations on this team,” he said. “You should never shy away from expectations. This conference is wide open; anyone could win it. With Avery Johnson in his second year and Austin Romaine leading a strong defense, high expectations are justified.”
Fitzgerald noted how in past seasons, teams like Oklahoma dominated the Big 12, which raised the bar for everyone else. However, he feels this year’s K-State squad could surprise many.
“It’s time to quit thriving as the underdog,” Fitzgerald added. “We need to be the hunted, the team everyone wants. K-State has not fully owned that role in football. They’ve had success but often shared it with bigger brands.”
He concluded with a call for a mental shift within the team: “We are going to beat everyone, and if we’re better than them, we’ll make a statement and dominate.” This mindset, he argues, is vital for K-State to return to glory.
Recent Posts
- Chicago Bulls Revive Iconic Black Pinstripe Jerseys for 2025-26 Season
- New Set Video Teases Jon Bernthal’s Gritty Return as The Punisher
- All-Female Broadcast Team Highlights Red Sox Game Against Royals
- MLB Trade Deadline Review: Key Moves and Team Assessments
- Cubs’ Pitcher Mike Soroka on Injured List After First Start
- Cubs’ Kyle Tucker Faces Pressure Amid Team’s Struggles
- Charity Commission Clears Prince Harry in Sentebale Dispute, Calls for Governance Changes
- Sacramento Hosts Key Baseball Matchup on July 28
- K-State Football Should Embrace High Expectations, Says Fitz
- Timpview’s Dean Rueckert Commits to BYU Basketball
- Miracle-Gro Launches Edgy Campaign for ‘Full Bush Summer’
- Fever Extend Winning Streak Despite Clark’s Absence
- Astros and Royals Shine Amid Notable MLB Performances
- Mercury Host Sun in Crucial WNBA Playoff Matchup
- LAFC Hosts Tigres UANL in Decisive Leagues Cup Clash
- Tigres Face LAFC in Critical Leagues Cup Match Tonight
- Southeast Michigan Voters Head to Polls for Primary Election
- Cubs Lose Game and Pitcher to Injury in Series Opener
- Columbus Crew and Club León Face Off in Leagues Cup Showdown
- Seattle Sounders Aim for Leagues Cup Quarterfinals After Strong Start