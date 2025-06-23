Football Transfer Rumors Heat Up as Clubs Look to Strengthen

NEW YORK, NY – Football transfer speculation is swirling as clubs gear up for the summer transfer window. Marc Guéhi, defender for Crystal Palace, has expressed a strong desire to join Liverpool, with reports indicating a bid of over £50 million ($67.4 million) is imminent.

In other news, Manchester United is reportedly contemplating the sale of midfielder Mason Mount and is also interested in acquiring João Palhinha from Bayern Munich. The Red Devils are joined by suitors Benfica and others in this pursuit.

Another hot topic involves Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, who may soon find himself a target for interested parties willing to pay £40 million ($53.9 million). There are suggestions that the presence of James Milner, a former Liverpool favorite, could sway Elliott’s decision into making a move.

Furthermore, Newcastle has ramped up its efforts to sign Lyon winger Malick Fofana, amid competition from Brighton, Chelsea, and Tottenham. Estimates place his transfer fee at around £45 million ($60.6 million), which some say may complicate negotiations.

Real Madrid is keeping an eye on Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton; however, the La Liga giants find his asking price of €65 million (£55.6 million, $74.9 million) too high. Crystal Palace’s Guéhi also remains on Barcelona‘s radar for a free transfer later.

In a potential high-stakes move, Manchester United offered Marcus Rashford to Barcelona in exchange for Ronald Araujo as part of ongoing transfer discussions, but financial limitations on Barcelona’s side seem to be a hurdle.

Additionally, Kevin De Bruyne has urged Napoli to consider a transfer for Jack Grealish, with the winger reportedly willing to take a pay cut for a shot at the World Cup next summer.

The rumors surround many players, but it remains to be seen who will ultimately switch teams as the transfer window approaches.