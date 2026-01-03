US Forces Capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Bold Operation

CARACAS, Venezuela — U.S. forces captured President Nicolás Maduro early Saturday in a high-stakes military operation, according to President Donald Trump. This bold move, announced via Trump’s social media post, followed a series of explosions and fires reported around Caracas.

Trump stated that the operation was executed in collaboration with U.S. law enforcement, leading to Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, being flown out of the country. Details of the operation were expected to be revealed during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago at 11 a.m. EST.

The Venezuelan government quickly condemned the actions as a “grave military aggression,” claiming that U.S. forces targeted civilian and military locations in Caracas and surrounding states, calling it a violation of international law.

Reports of explosions began surfacing around 2 a.m. local time, with a journalist in Caracas describing two blasts near La Carlota military airport. Witnesses shared videos showing multiple explosions throughout the city, including near military installations.

The operation comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Maduro’s regime, which has been accused of leading the drug-trafficking organization known as the Cartel of the Suns. U.S. authorities claim Maduro has been illegitimate since the contentious 2024 elections, which international observers cited for widespread fraud.

Since August, the U.S. has intensified its military presence in the Caribbean, targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels. More than 115 people have died in airstrikes directed at these operations, further escalating tensions with the Venezuelan government.

Cuba, a key ally of Venezuela, denounced the U.S. attack as “criminal,” while Colombia announced it was deploying additional forces to its border in anticipation of a possible influx of refugees. In contrast, Argentine leadership expressed support for the U.S. operations.

As the dust settles from this unprecedented operation, many Venezuelans are left questioning the ramifications for their nation’s future and the ongoing struggle against Maduro’s regime.