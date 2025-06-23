Business
Ford’s Marshall Plant Faces Backlash Amid Escape’s Future Uncertainty
MARSHALL, Mich. — Ford Motor Company’s new battery plant in Marshall is encountering significant local opposition, raising doubts about the proposed Escape vehicle’s future.
The community has voiced concerns since Ford announced plans for the facility, which promises jobs and economic growth. However, some residents are against the project, worrying about environmental impacts and foreign investment, particularly from China.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has touted the plant as vital for Michigan’s economic recovery after the state’s economy suffered during strict COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. Despite this, local opposition has grown, with some citizens expressing a “not in my backyard” sentiment.
Ford’s Executive Chairman, Bill Ford, acknowledged the challenges, stating, “Industry competitors are also getting involved, trying to submarine the project.” He expressed frustration over what he termed “sour grapes” from competing firms. Reports suggest General Motors may be actively lobbying for stricter regulations that could hinder the plant.
In related news, speculation that the Ford Escape might be discontinued has shifted. A recent report from Alphabet’s Gemini indicated that the 2026 Escape will undergo a mid-cycle refresh, featuring a more aggressive grille and potential hybrid options.
This comes as Ford’s stock experiences a slight uptick, with analysts rating it as a Hold based on 12 Holds and three Sells. The current share price suggests a possible downside risk of 7.66%.
