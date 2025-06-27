Ford Recalls 130,000 Lincoln Aviators Over Safety Concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 130,000 Lincoln Aviator SUVs in the U.S. due to safety concerns regarding parts detaching while driving. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the recall on Tuesday, affecting 132,914 vehicles from the model years 2020 to 2025.

The recall stems from the possible insufficient adhesive bonding of the C-pillar trim and rear door window bars. The NHTSA warns that this lack of bonding could lead to parts detaching and “increase the risk of a crash.”

According to the report, around 3.2% of the recalled vehicles may have this defect. The NHTSA explained that inadequate application pressure during assembly at the supplier facility could have resulted in insufficient adhesive retention.

Affected Lincoln Aviator owners can bring their vehicles to a dealership that will repair or replace the faulty parts at no cost. Ford will also send letters to owners of the affected SUVs by the end of next month, notifying them of the safety risk.

This recall follows a recent announcement of another Ford recall affecting over 197,000 Mustang Mach-E midsize SUVs, which were recalled due to the risk of passengers in the back seat becoming trapped. Earlier this year, Ford recalled nearly 400,000 trucks, SUVs, and other vehicles for various issues.

Ford Motor Company has not yet responded to requests for comment from Fox Business.