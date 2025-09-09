Ford Recalls 1.9 Million Vehicles for Faulty Rear-View Cameras

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9 (Reuters) – Ford is recalling 1.9 million vehicles worldwide due to defective rear-view cameras. The recall, announced Tuesday, includes various models from 2015 to 2019, such as the Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Transit Connect, and Ranger. The issue can cause the cameras to display inverted, distorted, or blank images, which may increase the risk of accidents.

About 1.45 million of the recalled vehicles are in the United States, with an additional 122,000 in Canada and approximately 300,000 in other markets. Ford reported 44,123 warranty claims related to these camera issues globally and confirmed 18 accidents associated with the problem, though no injuries have been reported.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will inform vehicle owners via mail about the recall. They will be instructed to visit a Ford or Lincoln dealer for inspection and potential camera replacement at no charge. This is not Ford’s first recall for rear camera issues; in April, the automaker recalled 160,000 vehicles for similar problems.

Ford faced scrutiny in 2021 when the NHTSA opened an investigation into whether the company recalled vehicles in a timely manner. This investigation followed a previous recall of 620,246 vehicles in 2020 related to the same issue. The situation has raised concerns about the safety of rear-view cameras in several Ford models.

In a separate recall, Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International is notifying consumers about recalling more than 250,000 rear-view cameras used in certain Ford and Stellantis vehicles.