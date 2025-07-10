Ford Recalls Over 850,000 Vehicles Due to Fuel Pump Issues

DETROIT – Ford Motor Company is recalling 850,318 vehicles in the United States due to potential low-pressure fuel pump failures that can lead to engine stalls. The announcement was made by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday.

The affected vehicles might experience reduced fuel flow, causing the engines to stall, which raises the risk of crashes. NHTSA reported receiving six consumer complaints related to power loss due to pump failure.

Before a pump fails, drivers may notice symptoms like poor engine performance, including rough running, misfiring, a drop in power, or a check engine light illumination. The risk of failure increases in low fuel conditions or hot weather.

The recall includes specific models such as Lincoln Aviator, F-150 trucks, and Mustangs manufactured between July 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022. Some Lincoln Aviator models are affected through December 21, 2022, and Ford Bronco models are impacted through July 30, 2022. NHTSA estimates that about 10% of the potentially affected vehicles have this defect.

Ford stated that the problem originates from a low-pressure fuel pump failure linked to internal contamination and tight component clearances, which increase friction and sensitivity to vapor lock. Earlier this year, 1,860 warranty claims were identified regarding this issue.

However, Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by this defect. The company is developing a remedy and plans to notify owners by mail, allowing them to have their vehicles repaired at no charge. The interim notifications are expected to be mailed between July 14 and July 18, 2025.

For further information, owners can reach Ford at 1-866-436-7332 or contact a local dealer.