Ford Recalls Over 312,000 Vehicles Due to Brake Assist Issues

Detroit, Michigan – Ford Motor Company is recalling 312,120 vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect that may lead to loss of power brake assist while driving. This issue could result in extended stopping distances and increase the risk of a crash, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects various 2025 models, including the Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco, and Ranger. The NHTSA reported that the Electronic Brake Booster (EBB) module might fail during normal driving conditions or when using the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature.

To address this safety concern, Ford will provide free updates to the EBB module software. The updates can be completed over-the-air (OTA) or by dealers.

Ford advises affected vehicle owners to stay informed about the recall through their official channels as updates continue to roll out. The company emphasizes that they are committed to ensuring the safety of their customers.

This recall highlights the importance of responsive vehicle safety measures, especially as technology becomes more integrated into driving experiences.