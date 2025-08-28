Ford Recalls 355,000 Trucks Over Dashboard Display Issues

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ford Motor Company has announced a recall of over 355,000 trucks in the United States due to problems with the instrument panel display. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported the affected models include the 2025 F-150 and 2025-2026 Super Duty trucks such as the F-550 SD, F-450 SD, F-350 SD, and F-250 SD.

The recall is linked to a software malfunction that can cause the instrument panel cluster (IPC) to fail upon startup. This issue may leave crucial information—such as speed, fuel levels, and warning signals—unreadable and could potentially increase the risk of a crash.

Ford’s spokesperson stated, “This condition can prevent safety-related telltales and gauges from being readable, increasing the risk of a crash as critical safety information may not be displayed.”

To address this issue, Ford plans to implement a software update available through authorized dealers and as an over-the-air fix, which the company says is more convenient for customers. Owners will receive notification letters by mail starting September 2, instructing them on how to proceed with the updates.

As of June this year, Ford reported receiving 95 warranty claims related to this defect, but there have been no accidents or injuries connected to the problem. The software responsible for this issue was first implemented in June 2024 and discontinued by July 2025, suggesting a narrow window of potential affected vehicles.

Despite ongoing recalls this year, Ford emphasizes its commitment to safety and aims to mitigate future issues through enhanced testing protocols and regular software updates. Ford has engaged in multiple recalls in 2025 as part of its initiative to enhance product safety and reliability.