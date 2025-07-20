Forecast Changes Coming for Portland and Seattle This Weekend

PORTLAND, Oregon — The weather is changing in the Pacific Northwest this weekend. Saturday brought beautiful conditions to the Portland metro area, with temperatures reaching the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. However, clouds are moving in this evening, and Sunday is expected to be cooler and mainly cloudy as a low-pressure system shifts south from Canada.

Temperatures on Sunday could remain in the mid-70s if sunlight is limited. Calm winds are providing ideal racing conditions for the half-Ironman athletes competing in Salem Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the Burdoin Fire near Bingen is still producing breezy conditions with gusts up to 25 mph overnight through Sunday morning, though winds should ease during the day.

In central Oregon, cooler temperatures and slightly weaker winds are on the horizon, particularly near the Cram Fire in Madras. It has been three weeks without rain in the area, leading to questions about possible precipitation in the forecast.

The low-pressure system will be positioned over the region on Monday, changing its expected path slightly farther to the north and east. This adjustment decreases Portland’s chances for rain, although light showers could occur, especially in the morning. A higher likelihood of light rain and possible thunderstorms is predicted for northeast Oregon on Monday afternoon.

As the week continues, high pressure will return, leading to warmer temperatures and sunnier skies. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day, likely reaching up to 90 degrees. Summer-like conditions should prevail for most of next week, with no heatwave forecasted.

Meanwhile, in Seattle, below-average rainfall in June and early July has worsened drought conditions. However, the climate prediction center forecasts slightly above-average rainfall possibilities for the week ahead, although any precipitation is expected to be light and spotty.

A weak disturbance offshore will contribute to increased cloud cover and cooler temperatures in western Washington on Sunday. Afternoon highs will remain below average through the weekend. A mid-week warm-up, expected on Wednesday, will bring temperatures closer to the mid-80s, with mostly dry conditions anticipated.