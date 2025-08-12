Business
Forecast for Colorado Winter 2025-26: Cold and Snowy or Warm and Dry?
Denver, Colorado – As winter approaches, two distinct forecasts have emerged for Colorado’s weather in the upcoming months. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns of potential above-average temperatures, while the Farmers' Almanac predicts a colder and snowier season.
Last year’s winter brought varied conditions, with many ski resorts experiencing below-average snowfall. The snowpack was the fourth lowest since the 1986-1987 season. Resorts such as Purgatory and Telluride faced warmer and drier conditions in southwest Colorado. Only six resort areas, including Vail and Breckenridge, exceeded 300 inches of snow, a number typically seen in more robust seasons.
As skiers begin to prepare for the season by tuning their gear and booking trips, NOAA’s long-range forecasts for December 2025 through February 2026 indicate equal chances of both above- and below-average snowfall in Colorado. However, they do expect temperatures to trend higher than usual across mountainous areas.
No matter where you ski, those seeking more reliable snowfall might look to the northern Rockies, including Big Sky and Jackson Hole in Montana. The Midwest and Great Lakes also offer options, with places like Boyne Mountain in Michigan expected to receive snow.
On a brighter note, the Farmers’ Almanac forecasts that Colorado will experience “very cold and snowy” conditions this winter, suggesting a classic winter wonderland. This prediction aligns with expected high levels of precipitation across several U.S. regions.
Almanacs have a reputation for controversy regarding their accuracy, yet they often make claims of predictive success based on various astronomical and environmental factors. Last winter, their prediction of “lots of fall flakes” for Colorado turned out to be accurate. As of now, however, NOAA’s more conservative outlook presents a picture of uncertainty for winter activities.
With forecasts from both NOAA and the Farmers’ Almanac, winter enthusiasts in Colorado are left guessing. Will it be a snowy season, or will residents need to seek snow elsewhere? Only time will tell.
Recent Posts
- Atlanta Rapper T-Hood Shot and Killed in Gwinnett County Home
- New Rule Could Change H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Tottenham Spurs Prepare for UEFA Super Cup Showdown in Udine
- Carabao Cup Preview: Northampton Faces Southampton at Sixfields Stadium
- Donny Schatz Leaves Tony Stewart Racing After 18 Years
- Minnesota Hiker Missing in Wyoming Mountains Following Solo Trip
- Marcus Thuram Faces Competition After Inter Milan’s Tactical Shift
- Unexpected Upsets and Walkovers on Day 4 of Cincinnati Open
- Benfica Secures 2-0 Victory Over Nice in Champions League Qualifier
- Benfica Defeats Nice 2-0 in Champions League Qualifier
- Trump Administration Faces Criticism Over Epstein Document Transparency
- Chile Sets Dates for Upcoming Friendly Matches in Russia
- Real Madrid to Face WSG Tirol in Preseason Friendly This August 12
- Echoes of the End: New Fantasy Adventure Coming August 12, 2025
- Next James Bond Candidates: Who Will Step Into The Tuxedo?
- Nike Sues CLOT’s Edison Chen for $126 Million in Breach of Contract
- Salzburg Hosts Brugge in Champions League Qualifiers
- Fenerbahçe Faces Feyenoord in UEFA Qualification Decider
- Rangers Dominate Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in Champions League Qualifier
- Jeff Hiller Surprised by Emmy Nomination for ‘Somebody Somewhere’