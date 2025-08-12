Forecast for Colorado Winter 2025-26: Cold and Snowy or Warm and Dry?

Denver, Colorado – As winter approaches, two distinct forecasts have emerged for Colorado’s weather in the upcoming months. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns of potential above-average temperatures, while the Farmers' Almanac predicts a colder and snowier season.

Last year’s winter brought varied conditions, with many ski resorts experiencing below-average snowfall. The snowpack was the fourth lowest since the 1986-1987 season. Resorts such as Purgatory and Telluride faced warmer and drier conditions in southwest Colorado. Only six resort areas, including Vail and Breckenridge, exceeded 300 inches of snow, a number typically seen in more robust seasons.

As skiers begin to prepare for the season by tuning their gear and booking trips, NOAA’s long-range forecasts for December 2025 through February 2026 indicate equal chances of both above- and below-average snowfall in Colorado. However, they do expect temperatures to trend higher than usual across mountainous areas.

No matter where you ski, those seeking more reliable snowfall might look to the northern Rockies, including Big Sky and Jackson Hole in Montana. The Midwest and Great Lakes also offer options, with places like Boyne Mountain in Michigan expected to receive snow.

On a brighter note, the Farmers’ Almanac forecasts that Colorado will experience “very cold and snowy” conditions this winter, suggesting a classic winter wonderland. This prediction aligns with expected high levels of precipitation across several U.S. regions.

Almanacs have a reputation for controversy regarding their accuracy, yet they often make claims of predictive success based on various astronomical and environmental factors. Last winter, their prediction of “lots of fall flakes” for Colorado turned out to be accurate. As of now, however, NOAA’s more conservative outlook presents a picture of uncertainty for winter activities.

With forecasts from both NOAA and the Farmers’ Almanac, winter enthusiasts in Colorado are left guessing. Will it be a snowy season, or will residents need to seek snow elsewhere? Only time will tell.