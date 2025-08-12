Forecast Update: Storms Today, Heat Returns Midweek

CHICAGO – Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls reports that isolated thunderstorms are expected in Chicago on Tuesday, August 11, 2025, mainly between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

These storms may bring brief downpours, with rainfall totals of up to one inch in areas east of I-55. Besides the storm threat, Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s and high humidity.

On Wednesday, the weather will shift to refreshingly lower temperatures in the low to mid-80s along with much lower humidity than what has been typical this summer.

Thursday is predicted to be slightly cooler, with high temperatures only reaching the low 80s, accompanied by ample sunshine.

However, by Friday afternoon, conditions will begin to change again, as a southwesterly flow brings back temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s for most of the Chicagoland area.

This weekend, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s, with rising humidity leading to heat indices near 100 degrees on Saturday.

There is some uncertainty regarding the next significant storm, but the forecast currently indicates that a cold front could bring the best chances for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.