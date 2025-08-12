News
Forecast Update: Storms Today, Heat Returns Midweek
CHICAGO – Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls reports that isolated thunderstorms are expected in Chicago on Tuesday, August 11, 2025, mainly between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
These storms may bring brief downpours, with rainfall totals of up to one inch in areas east of I-55. Besides the storm threat, Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s and high humidity.
On Wednesday, the weather will shift to refreshingly lower temperatures in the low to mid-80s along with much lower humidity than what has been typical this summer.
Thursday is predicted to be slightly cooler, with high temperatures only reaching the low 80s, accompanied by ample sunshine.
However, by Friday afternoon, conditions will begin to change again, as a southwesterly flow brings back temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s for most of the Chicagoland area.
This weekend, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s, with rising humidity leading to heat indices near 100 degrees on Saturday.
There is some uncertainty regarding the next significant storm, but the forecast currently indicates that a cold front could bring the best chances for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.
Recent Posts
- Karen Khachanov Achieves 200th Hard Court Win in Cincinnati
- Family of Missing Kentucky Child Offers Reward for Safe Return
- Ethereum Futures Open Interest Reaches Record High Amid Price Surge
- Solana’s Price Surge Sparks Excitement Among Investors
- Cubs Sign Nicky Lopez Again as Roster Adjustments Loom
- Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband, Passes Away at 48
- Jakub Mensik Advances in Cincinnati Open with Another Win
- Buccaneers GM Licht Reflects on Draft Mistakes and Character Focus
- CoreWeave to Announce Q2 Results Amid Mixed Analyst Outlook
- ATP Tour Announces Upcoming Tournament Schedule in Major Cities
- Atlanta Rapper T-Hood Shot and Killed in Gwinnett County Home
- New Rule Could Change H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Tottenham Spurs Prepare for UEFA Super Cup Showdown in Udine
- Carabao Cup Preview: Northampton Faces Southampton at Sixfields Stadium
- Donny Schatz Leaves Tony Stewart Racing After 18 Years
- Minnesota Hiker Missing in Wyoming Mountains Following Solo Trip
- Marcus Thuram Faces Competition After Inter Milan’s Tactical Shift
- Unexpected Upsets and Walkovers on Day 4 of Cincinnati Open
- Benfica Secures 2-0 Victory Over Nice in Champions League Qualifier
- Benfica Defeats Nice 2-0 in Champions League Qualifier