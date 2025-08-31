Forest Faces West Ham with New Signings and Player News

NOTTINGHAM, England — Nottingham Forest manager Bruno Santo addressed boardroom unrest ahead of the team’s match against West Ham United this Sunday. Despite concerns off the field, his squad remains stable as they prepare for their third Premier League game.

Nicolas Dominguez is the only player absent, continuing his recovery from a serious knee injury. In a positive turn for Forest, Dan Ndoye, a summer signing, has the chance to make club history. He could become the first Forest player to record a goal contribution in his first three Premier League appearances.

West Ham, meanwhile, looks to bring excitement to their lineup, having recently unveiled new midfielder Mateus Fernandes from Southampton. At 21 years old, Fernandes becomes the club’s third-most expensive signing and is set to make his debut on Sunday.

Forest’s Santo will rely on players who previously struggled against Wolverhampton, including George Earthy, Crysencio Summerville, and Luis Guilherme, who are all sidelined due to injuries. However, Lucas Paqueta has broken his goal drought with a notable strike against Chelsea and may prove crucial for West Ham.

This weekend features top matches, with other teams vying for victory. Arsenal will challenge Liverpool, and Manchester United aims to bounce back after a loss to Burnley.