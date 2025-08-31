Sports
Forest Faces West Ham with New Signings and Player News
NOTTINGHAM, England — Nottingham Forest manager Bruno Santo addressed boardroom unrest ahead of the team’s match against West Ham United this Sunday. Despite concerns off the field, his squad remains stable as they prepare for their third Premier League game.
Nicolas Dominguez is the only player absent, continuing his recovery from a serious knee injury. In a positive turn for Forest, Dan Ndoye, a summer signing, has the chance to make club history. He could become the first Forest player to record a goal contribution in his first three Premier League appearances.
West Ham, meanwhile, looks to bring excitement to their lineup, having recently unveiled new midfielder Mateus Fernandes from Southampton. At 21 years old, Fernandes becomes the club’s third-most expensive signing and is set to make his debut on Sunday.
Forest’s Santo will rely on players who previously struggled against Wolverhampton, including George Earthy, Crysencio Summerville, and Luis Guilherme, who are all sidelined due to injuries. However, Lucas Paqueta has broken his goal drought with a notable strike against Chelsea and may prove crucial for West Ham.
This weekend features top matches, with other teams vying for victory. Arsenal will challenge Liverpool, and Manchester United aims to bounce back after a loss to Burnley.
Recent Posts
- Bronson Reed’s Controversial Shirt Design Sparks Speculation Ahead of WWE Clash
- Inter Milan Aims to Extend Winning Streak Against Udinese
- Inter Ready for Udinese After Impressive Torino Win
- ESPN Releases Updated Fantasy Football Rankings for 2025 Season
- Alcaraz Faces Rinderknech in US Open Round of 16 Showdown
- Catchy Becomes Fourth Horse to Die at Saratoga Race Course This Summer
- Kalen DeBoer’s $63 Million Buyout Looms After Alabama’s Shocking Loss
- Brewers Rally Late, Defeat Blue Jays 4-1 in Toronto
- DUX Logroño and Real Madrid Set for Liga F Opener
- AS Monaco Signs Young Belgian Talent Stanis Idumbo
- Salah Calls Arsenal Premier League Favorites Ahead of Showdown
- Roma Eyes Federico Chiesa as Transfer Deadline Approaches
- Liverpool’s Joe Gomez in Talks for Permanent Move to AC Milan
- Arsenal’s Max Dowman Makes Premier League Debut at 15
- Historic Collegiate Volleyball Matches Set for Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena
- Boca Juniors Prepares for Key Match Against Aldosivi in Mar del Plata
- Wildcats Win Season Opener Against Toledo in Close Contest
- Pato O’Ward Aims for First Win from Pole at Nashville Grand Prix
- FC Barcelona Faces Rayo Vallecano in League Matchup
- RCD Espanyol Faces Osasuna in Exciting LaLiga Showdown