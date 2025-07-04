Former Arsenal Player Thomas Partey Charged with Rape and Assault

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) – Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police announced on Friday. The offences reportedly took place between 2021 and 2022 and involve three women.

The charges specify two counts of rape concerning one woman, three counts of rape involving a second woman, and one count of sexual assault linked to a third woman. Partey, 32, is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5.

The investigation began in February 2022 when police received the first report of rape. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who is leading the investigation, emphasized the priority of supporting the women who have come forward. He encouraged anyone with information to contact the police.

Partey’s contract with Arsenal, which began in 2020 after a £45 million transfer from Atletico Madrid, ended on Monday. During his tenure, he made 130 appearances in the Premier League, scoring nine goals, and he was regarded as a key player for the club. He played a significant role in the team’s success, including helping them reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

As a Ghana international, Partey has earned 53 caps and scored 15 goals for his country. His time at Arsenal was marred by recurring injuries, but he still made valuable contributions on the field. He is currently a free agent and was reportedly attracting interest from other clubs.