Former Bengals Running Back Rudi Johnson Dies at 45

Cincinnati, Ohio — Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died at the age of 45. A family source confirmed to TMZ Sports that he passed away this week.

The cause of death is still unknown. Family members report that Johnson had been struggling with mental health issues and potential effects of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in recent months.

Prior to his death, Johnson was dedicated to helping others on and off the field, which he highlighted as his top priority. “He was doing everything he could to help people,” the family source said.

Johnson was selected in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Bengals. After a slow start, he flourished in his third season, rushing for 957 yards and nine touchdowns at the age of 24. Over the next three seasons, he achieved more than 4,000 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns.

His NFL career ended after a stint with the Detroit Lions in 2008. Before turning professional, Johnson had a successful college career at Auburn University, where he earned SEC Player of the Year honors.

In addition to his athletic achievements, Johnson founded a charitable organization focused on assisting children and families through community programs. The news of his passing has left many in the sports community mourning his loss.

For anyone struggling with mental health issues, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat for support.