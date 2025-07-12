Sports
Former Cardinals Tackle Luis Sharpe Passes Away at 65
PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are mourning the death of former left tackle Luis Sharpe, who passed away at the age of 65 on July 12, 2025. Sharpe, a 1982 first-round pick out of UCLA, played a significant role in the team’s history.
News of Sharpe’s passing was shared via a heartfelt message on social media by the St. Louis Football Cardinals, stating, “Sad news to share. Former Big Red left tackle and #1 draft pick, Luis Sharpe, passed away on Friday at the young age of 65. Condolences go out to Luis’ family, friends, and his many teammates in St. Louis and Arizona.”
Sharpe was widely respected for his athletic abilities, known as one of the most talented left tackles the franchise has ever seen. Walter B. J. Mitchell, a sports commentator, expressed admiration for Sharpe, saying, “Huge respect for Luis Sharpe. This news is extremely hard to process for Cardinals’ and UCLA Bruins’ fans in particular.”
Sharpe’s contributions to the Cardinals included not only his performance on the field but also his dedication to the community. He once stated, “God wanted me to go out and do exactly what I’m doing, to share my life with others, to tell them my fall from grace and say, ‘If I can stand before you today as a productive member of society, so can you.’ ”
His legacy will be remembered by fans and teammates, marking a significant loss for the Cardinals organization.
