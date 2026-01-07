Former CIA Officer Aldrich Ames Dies in Prison at Age 84

Washington, Maryland — Aldrich Ames, a former counterintelligence officer for the CIA known for spying for the Soviet Union and later Russia, has died. A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed that Ames died on January 5, 2023, at the age of 84 while serving a life sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Maryland.

Ames joined the CIA in 1962, eventually becoming one of its most notorious traitors. Over his 31 years with the agency, he is believed to have compromised over 100 intelligence operations, leading to the imprisonment or deaths of numerous Soviet agents. He confessed to trading sensitive information for money, which funded a lavish lifestyle.

In a 1994 plea agreement, Ames admitted to endangering the lives of CIA agents, stating that he compromised “virtually all Soviet agents of the CIA and other American and foreign services known to me.” The Defense Department reported that at least ten agents were betrayed as a result of his actions.

Throughout his career, there were numerous red flags regarding Ames’ behavior, including deceptive results on lie detector tests and signs of sudden wealth. Despite these warning signs, the CIA promoted him to increasingly sensitive positions.

Ames was born in 1941 in River Falls, Wisconsin. He spent part of his childhood in Southeast Asia due to his father’s CIA employment. After dropping out of the University of Chicago, Ames graduated from George Washington University in 1967 with a degree in history.

His career with the CIA included assignments in Ankara, Turkey, and Mexico City, where he met Rosario, his second wife. Despite significant personal issues, including alcohol abuse and a divorce, Ames continued to climb the ranks within the agency.

In 1985, facing financial pressures, he began spying for the Soviets, revealing the identities of KGB officers working for the FBI in exchange for $50,000. He later provided extensive information about CIA assets, which severely compromised U.S. operations in the region.

After a lengthy investigation, the FBI arrested Ames in February 1994. Following his arrest, he and his wife pleaded guilty to espionage charges. Ames’ actions transformed the CIA and raised alarms about internal security procedures.

According to then-CIA Director R. James Woolsey, Ames was a “malignant betrayer” whose actions led to the deaths of agents who had helped the U.S. during the Cold War. Woolsey described him as a “murdering traitor” who acted selfishly for material gain.

In an interview following his arrest, Ames stated that financial motivation was a primary reason for his espionage, compounded by his disillusionment with the perception of the Soviet Union. His story remains one of the most damaging breaches in CIA history, representing the complexities of loyalty and betrayal in intelligence work.