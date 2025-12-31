Former Colorado Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell Dies at Age 92

DENVER, Colorado — Former U.S. Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, who represented Colorado for nearly two decades, has died at the age of 92. His daughter, Shanan Campbell, confirmed that he passed away Tuesday of natural causes while surrounded by family.

Campbell, who began his political career as a Democrat before switching to the Republican Party, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1987 and then to the Senate in 1992. He made significant contributions to Colorado, including helping establish Great Sand Dunes and Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Parks.

Throughout his career, Campbell served as chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, becoming the first Native American to hold that position. He was known for his commitment to preserving Native American history, notably his role in establishing the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., and advocating for the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site.

“If I ever wanted to be remembered for one single thing above all others, it would be that museum,” Campbell once said. “You can’t have a good future unless you learn from the past.”

Born on April 13, 1933, in Auburn, California, Campbell was a member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe. His diverse background included service in the U.S. Air Force and competing as a judo athlete in the Olympics. As a child, he began designing jewelry, a passion that continued throughout his life.

Campbell’s impactful political career was marked by his bipartisan approach and his distinctive style, often featuring cowboy boots and a bolo tie. He left an enduring legacy in Colorado and U.S. history.

The Campbell family plans to release a statement Wednesday regarding funeral arrangements. This is a developing story.