News
Former Councilwoman Advocates for Comprehensive Employee Handbook in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS, OH—In a regular meeting held Tuesday night in the council chambers, former Bucyrus City Councilwoman Wanda Sharrock delivered a compelling address advocating for the creation of a comprehensive employee handbook. Sharrock, who served from 2014 to 2017, stressed the importance of such a document for both employees and supervisors.
“An employee handbook is one of the most important things that you can offer your employees and your supervisors,” Sharrock stated. She emphasized that a well-structured handbook clearly outlines employee responsibilities, disciplinary processes, and guidance for addressing employment-related issues.
“Steps are spelled out, and everyone has a chance to do what’s right,” she noted, urging the council to take initiative by reviewing existing handbooks from other municipalities in Crawford County to help guide their efforts.
Sharrock pointed out that many elected officials within the county have developed effective examples of employee handbooks. She also revealed that she had proposed the idea to the council back in 2016 but noted that no progress had been made since then.
She advised that the city should establish a handbook before hiring any additional employees. Following her remarks, it was clarified that the development of such a handbook falls under the administrative functions of the council. Crawford County Now will continue to report on this developing story.
