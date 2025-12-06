Former DEA Agent Indicted for Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Campo, a former high-level U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent, was indicted Friday on federal charges of conspiring to traffic drugs and launder millions of dollars for a Mexican cartel, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Campo, 61, who worked for the DEA for nearly 25 years and retired in 2016, and his associate, Robert Sensi, 75, are accused of converting cash into cryptocurrency to facilitate the purchase of cocaine and launder money for the cartel. The indictment was unsealed in federal court in New York.

The allegations involve attempting to launder at least $12 million for the cartel. Prosecutors claim they discussed strategies for transferring money from the U.S. to Mexico, including investing in real estate and smuggling cash.

According to the indictment, during a March meeting in New York with a confidential government source posing as a cartel member, Campo showed his DEA badge and stated he had helped clients “get their money back.”

Sensi and Campo were reportedly caught in a sting operation. They allegedly agreed to conduct an initial money laundering transaction of $200,000 in Tampa, Florida, and later planned to launder more significant amounts.

By October, they engaged in discussions about a drug deal involving 220 kilograms of cocaine that was supposed to net $5 million in sales. They sent over $200,000 in cryptocurrency to what they believed was a seller’s account, which was actually controlled by the Internal Revenue Service.

Campo and Sensi face multiple charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute narcotics, and money laundering. They appeared in court, where their attorneys entered not guilty pleas on their behalf. Campo’s lawyer described the indictment as “somewhat sensationalized and somewhat incoherent.”

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton stated that Campo’s actions betrayed the trust placed in him as a former agent, noting the violent impact of the cartel’s drug trafficking in both the U.S. and Mexico.

This case marks a significant development in the ongoing issues within the DEA, which has faced scrutiny over misconduct. DEA Administrator Terrance Cole emphasized the need for accountability and trust within law enforcement.