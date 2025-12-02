Former England Cricketer Robin Smith Dies Unexpectedly at 62

PERTH, Australia — Former England cricketer Robin Smith passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday at the age of 62. The cause of death is currently unknown, according to a statement from his family.

Smith, known as ‘The Judge,’ earned 62 Test caps for England from 1988 to 1996, scoring 4,236 runs at an average of 43.67, including nine centuries. His remarkable career also featured 71 One Day Internationals (ODIs) where he averaged 39.01.

Born in Durban, South Africa, in 1963, Smith relocated to England as a young man and launched his cricket career at Hampshire, where he captained the team from 1998 to 2002. Under his leadership, Hampshire won several domestic trophies including the Benson & Hedges Cup and the NatWest Trophy.

Smith gained fame for his fearless batting style, particularly against fast bowlers. His iconic innings of 167 not out against Australia at Edgbaston in 1993 stood as England’s highest ODI score for over two decades.

In a statement, his family expressed deep sorrow, stating, “Robin rose to fame as one of England’s most charismatic and popular players,” and highlighted his friendship and support to teammates throughout his career.

Despite facing personal struggles with alcoholism after his retirement in 2003, Smith remained involved in cricket. Just weeks ago, he met with the England Lions team in Perth, sharing his experiences and offering guidance.

Richard Thompson, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, recognized Smith’s contributions to the sport, saying, “He met spells of hostile fast bowling with a defiant smile. He was a batter ahead of his time.” His death leaves a notable void in the cricket community.