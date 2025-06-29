Sports
Former Ferrari Boss Joins McLaren Board in Surprising Move
WOKING, England – Luca di Montezemolo, the former chairman of Ferrari, has been appointed as a director of McLaren Group Holdings Limited, a surprising move for the motorsport community. The announcement was made via a Companies House filing on June 27, 2025. This marks a significant shift for Montezemolo, who had been a prominent figure at Ferrari since 1973.
Montezemolo, now 77, played a crucial role in Ferrari’s dominance during the late 1990s and early 2000s, particularly when Michael Schumacher won five of his seven world championships under his leadership. He also served as chairman until 2014, guiding Ferrari through its peak years.
Despite his new position at McLaren, Montezemolo clarified that his focus would strictly be on the road car division, with no influence on the Formula 1 operations. ‘My heart is and will always remain red,’ he told ANSA news agency.
This appointment comes after CYVN Holdings, an Abu Dhabi investment firm, acquired McLaren Automotive to revitalize the company. In April, CYVN completed its acquisition and aims to expand McLaren into the luxury automotive sector.
Montezemolo’s role represents a change in dynamics, as McLaren and Ferrari have maintained a fierce rivalry in Formula 1 for decades. In 2007, McLaren was embroiled in a major scandal with Ferrari, leading to a record fine.
Paul Walsh, executive chairman of McLaren Racing, praised Montezemolo’s appointment, stating it aligns with the company’s goals to enhance its road car offerings. Walsh is also on the board alongside Nick Collins, the newly appointed CEO of McLaren Automotive.
The motorsport community reacted with surprise at the news of Montezemolo’s transition. Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport noted, ‘Montezemolo-McLaren: What a slap in the face to Ferrari.’
While Ferrari struggles to reclaim its former glory, having not won a title since 2008, McLaren is riding high after securing the Constructors’ Championship in 2024 and dominating the ongoing F1 season. McLaren currently leads the championship standings, highlighting a shift in fortunes.
With Montezemolo’s wealth of experience in the automotive industry, CYVN aims to leverage his expertise to elevate McLaren Automotive. His past successes at Ferrari could provide valuable insights as McLaren pursues further growth.
