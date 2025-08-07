Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Switches to Democratic Party

ATLANTA, Ga. — Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan announced on Tuesday that he is leaving the Republican Party to join the Democratic Party. In an opinion piece published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Duncan explained that this shift had been a long time coming.

“My journey to becoming a Democrat started well before Donald Trump tried to steal the 2020 election in Georgia,” Duncan wrote. He noted that this decision was rooted in his struggle to uphold Christian values while being aligned with the Republican Party.

While serving as lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2023, Duncan often found himself at odds with his party over several issues, including health care and immigration. He criticized Republicans for their approach to health care, stating that many people in Georgia who lack insurance live in working households but cannot afford coverage.

He pointed out that 11.4% of Georgians lack health insurance, and 85% of those uninsured live in families that work. “They have a job, just the wrong job,” Duncan said, emphasizing the need for affordable coverage.

Duncan also criticized recent spending cuts to Medicaid and food assistance programs, warning that these policies will leave many vulnerable families without support. “Medicaid funding is now in shambles because of the so-called ‘big beautiful bill,’” he lamented.

Additionally, he expressed disappointment in the Republican Party’s stance on gun control, urging for measures like universal background checks, which polls show are widely supported by the public.

Duncan’s change in party affiliation comes after the Georgia Republican Party expelled him earlier this year, citing alleged disloyalty. This resolution was influenced by his endorsements of Biden and Harris in the upcoming election.

Despite potential backlash from his former party, Duncan revealed he is open to discussing future political opportunities, stating, “If Georgia wants to elect somebody that wants to make a difference, I’ll certainly entertain that.”