Politics
Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Switches to Democratic Party
ATLANTA, Ga. — Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan announced on Tuesday that he is leaving the Republican Party to join the Democratic Party. In an opinion piece published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Duncan explained that this shift had been a long time coming.
“My journey to becoming a Democrat started well before Donald Trump tried to steal the 2020 election in Georgia,” Duncan wrote. He noted that this decision was rooted in his struggle to uphold Christian values while being aligned with the Republican Party.
While serving as lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2023, Duncan often found himself at odds with his party over several issues, including health care and immigration. He criticized Republicans for their approach to health care, stating that many people in Georgia who lack insurance live in working households but cannot afford coverage.
He pointed out that 11.4% of Georgians lack health insurance, and 85% of those uninsured live in families that work. “They have a job, just the wrong job,” Duncan said, emphasizing the need for affordable coverage.
Duncan also criticized recent spending cuts to Medicaid and food assistance programs, warning that these policies will leave many vulnerable families without support. “Medicaid funding is now in shambles because of the so-called ‘big beautiful bill,’” he lamented.
Additionally, he expressed disappointment in the Republican Party’s stance on gun control, urging for measures like universal background checks, which polls show are widely supported by the public.
Duncan’s change in party affiliation comes after the Georgia Republican Party expelled him earlier this year, citing alleged disloyalty. This resolution was influenced by his endorsements of Biden and Harris in the upcoming election.
Despite potential backlash from his former party, Duncan revealed he is open to discussing future political opportunities, stating, “If Georgia wants to elect somebody that wants to make a difference, I’ll certainly entertain that.”
Recent Posts
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Switches to Democratic Party
- Wendell Pierce Backs Times Square Casino for Theatre Support
- Ubisoft Games Now Available on Microsoft Store for PC Users
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $449 Million After No Winners
- Study Links Lithium Deficiency to Alzheimer’s Disease Development
- Halsey’s Film ‘Americana’ Set for Theatrical Release This August
- Busy 2025 Summer Transfer Window Opens with New Rules
- Georgia Lottery Players Celebrate Big Wins This August
- Sakamoto Days Episode 15 Premieres with High Stakes Showdown
- Maurice Clarett to Headline 12th Warrior Happy Hour on August 7
- Plaqueboymax Leaves FaZe Clan, Teases New Creative Movement
- Coffee Badging Sparks Anxiety Among Companies Adapting to Hybrid Work
- Streamer Blurbs Breaks Boundaries by Entering Red Dead Redemption 2
- Charli XCX’s Chuck Taylor Collaboration Launches Today
- James Bond 26 Update: Steven Knight Hired to Write Script
- Mickey’s Nominations Rock Big Brother House in Episode 13
- Democrat Stefano Famiglietti Wins Rhode Island Senate Seat
- Shooting at Tacoma Hospital Leaves One Dead, One Injured
- California Warns of Contaminated Wild Pig Meat After Disturbing Discovery
- Latin Jazz Legend Eddie Palmieri Dies at 88