Former Guard Scores First WNBA Points in Valkyries’ Win

Greenville, SC – Former South Carolina guard, Bree Hall, scored her first points in the WNBA during a decisive 87-63 victory over the Connecticut Sun on June 22. The newly signed player, who was selected No. 20 by the Indiana Fever in this year’s draft, made her mark with a layup in the fourth quarter.

Hall’s achievement coincided with her fellow rookie, Kaitlyn Chen, who also scored her first WNBA points in the same game. After the match, Hall took to X, expressing her excitement: “Can kaitlyn and breezy fans unite? We both got our first wnba points tonight.”

The Valkyries have added Chen, who previously played at UConn and faced Hall in the national championship game. In that contest, Chen scored two points and contributed four assists. She was drafted as the No. 30 overall pick but was waived after two preseason games.

Interestingly, Hall and Chen share a history of competition. Hall’s South Carolina team defeated Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the 2024 national championship, but in 2023, Iowa topped South Carolina in the Final Four. Before joining the Valkyries, Hall had been waived by the Fever on May 5, 2023, after establishing herself as a strong player.

South Carolina’s coach, Dawn Staley, has recently been in the spotlight. On April 30, a statue was unveiled in her honor, which Staley stated was meant to celebrate her life achievements, not just her national titles. This comes after her notable victory over UConn’s Geno Auriemma, who had previously stated that other programs honor national champions with statues. Staley responded deftly, emphasizing that her statue reflects her legacy.

While watching multiple WNBA games on June 22, Staley cheered on her former players, including Hall, encouraging them with her vibrant posts on X. Hall left South Carolina with remarkable stats: she averaged 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in her senior year, contributing to two national titles and multiple SEC championships.

Former teammate Laeticia Amihere also plays for the Valkyries, bolstering the team’s connection to South Carolina athletics.