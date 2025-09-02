Former Heavyweight Boxer Joe Bugner Dies at Age 75

CARDIFF, Wales — Joe Bugner, a heavyweight boxer who faced legends Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, has died at the age of 75. His passing was confirmed on Monday by the British Boxing Board of Control, which reported that he died at his care home in Brisbane, Australia.

Bugner, who was born in Hungary, struggled to win the affection of boxing fans in his native Britain despite being a successful fighter. He gained notoriety in 1971 when he retired British icon Henry Cooper, winning the British, Commonwealth, and European heavyweight titles. However, he lost those titles later that year.

In 1973, Bugner fought Ali for the first time in a non-title match in Las Vegas. While he was unable to win, he went the full distance against the boxing great, losing by points. Just five months later, he faced Frazier at Earl's Court in London and again reached the final bell, though Frazier also won on points.

The two boxers would meet again in 1975 for a world title fight in Kuala Lumpur, where Bugner again lost after 15 grueling rounds, further solidifying his reputation for endurance in the ring.

Throughout his career, which lasted from 1966 to 1999, Bugner fought a total of 83 matches, winning 69 with 41 victories by knockout. He was known for his resilience, tactical skill, and willingness to take on top contenders.

After a multi-decade career, Bugner moved to Australia and later spent his final years in an assisted living facility due to dementia. His legacy includes not only his boxing achievements but also appearances in television and film, including a stint on the reality show ‘I’m a Celebrity’ in 2009.

The British Boxing Board of Control expressed its condolences, stating, ‘The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe’s family.’