Former Labor Leader Dan Osborn Announces Second Congressional Run

LINCOLN, Nebraska — Former labor leader Dan Osborn announced Tuesday that he will challenge Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts in the upcoming congressional election. This announcement comes after Osborn’s competitive Senate race last year, where he lost to Sen. Deb Fischer by a narrow margin of six points.

Osborn, an independent, believes he has a stronger chance against Ricketts. In an interview with Juan Salinas of the Nebraska Examiner, he described the previous campaign as a learning experience: “We were learning how to build the plane as we were learning how to fly it last time,” Osborn said.

Meanwhile, tensions among Democrats are rising in New York City. Following Zohran Mamdani‘s primary victory for mayor, some Democratic socialists are eyeing five House incumbents, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Known as “Team Gentrification,” Jeffries’ political operation is aware of the potential threats from Mamdani’s supporters, who are pressing for a change in the political landscape.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro delivered an urgent message to a group of Democrats during a dinner in Philadelphia on Tuesday. He emphasized that states have become critical strongholds for democracy. “The states are no longer just our laboratories for testing policies… Now, they are the bulwarks of democracy,” said Shapiro.

In Wisconsin, a lawsuit seeking to redraw congressional district boundaries was filed on Tuesday. This follows the state Supreme Court’s rejection of previous redistricting efforts ahead of the 2026 election. The new lawsuit was submitted in Dane County circuit court. As it progresses, there is concern it won’t resolve in time to impact the upcoming midterms.

The Democratic Party faces a schism between centrists advocating for moderate positions and progressives pushing for bold policy transformations. This internal conflict is shaping campaigns and candidate positioning, as seen with Mamdani’s mayoral run in New York City.

In Arizona, the special election to fill the late Rep. Raúl Grijalva‘s seat is intensifying ethnic and generational divides within the party, with Hispanic Democrats rallying behind Grijalva’s daughter as the primary approaches.

Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon confirmed on Thursday that he will seek re-election despite speculation about his potential retirement. He underscored the importance of the upcoming election, calling it a critical moment for democracy and citizens’ rights.

Senate Republicans are preparing for possible changes as Joni Ernst considers whether to run for a third term in 2026. Sources indicate that party members are growing concerned about the possibility of Ernst retiring, adding to the list of seats Republicans may need to defend.