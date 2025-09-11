News
Former NC Lawmaker Arrested for Suspended License in Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The Cape Coral Police Department arrested former North Carolina lawmaker Madison Hawthorn on Wednesday for driving with a suspended driver’s license.
The arrest occurred after a bench warrant was issued due to Hawthorn missing his court arraignment. He had previously been cited for driving with a suspended license on August 19 in Collier County.
Following his arrest, Hawthorn, 29, was booked at the Lee County Jail. He was released shortly after paying a $2,000 bond.
This incident marks another chapter in the former lawmaker’s controversial public life as he faces legal issues in a different state.
