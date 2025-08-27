Former Meteorologist Wins $826,000 in Discrimination Case

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A Missouri judge has ordered the parent company of a St. Louis television station to pay more than $826,000 to former meteorologist Meghan Danahey, who alleged discrimination during her employment at KMOV-TV (Channel 4, CBS).

Judge Annette Llewellyn ruled in favor of Danahey earlier this month, stating that the management decisions at the station created anxiety and depression that harmed her career.

“It has been a long and hard road for Meghan,” her attorney, Jerry Dobson, said Monday. “It’s very gratifying to see she has been vindicated in a court of law.”

Danahey, who was also known as Meghan Hodge, began working at KMOV in 2014 and was a prominent face on weekday weather segments. However, her situation changed significantly after Scott Diener was hired as news director in 2016. By early 2018, he altered the schedules at the station, moving Danahey and another female meteorologist to weekend shifts while two male colleagues were retained for weekday duties.

According to court records, Danahey raised concerns with her union and human resources, but discovered that the head of HR was a close friend of Diener, who received her complaints directly. Emails indicated that managers often expressed frustration towards her.

In January 2020, the new schedules left Danahey and her female counterpart with significantly fewer broadcasts — just seven per month, compared to 45 for their male peers. Llewellyn’s order determined this constituted a demotion, despite Danahey’s strong performance.

The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted disparities, as male meteorologists were given equipment to broadcast from home while Danahey was required to work from the studio. In September 2020, she was terminated under the pretense of a company-wide reduction in force. Llewellyn concluded that her dismissal was retaliatory.

“The company used the opportunity to rid itself of (Danahey’s) constant complaining and what management believed was her unacceptable way of speaking to them,” the judge wrote.

Following her termination, Danahey found work in Asheville, North Carolina, though at a lower salary. Llewellyn awarded her $326,800 in lost wages, $4,600 in relocation expenses, $425,000 in punitive damages, and $70,040 in legal fees.