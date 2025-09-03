Former Millionaire’s Dark Turn: ‘Ketamine Queen’ Faces Years in Prison

LOS ANGELES — Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen,” faces serious legal trouble as federal charges mount against her. The 42-year-old socialite, raised in a wealthy family in Essex, England, is being scrutinized for her connections to the late actor Matthew Perry, who died from an overdose in October 2023.

Growing up in a mansion supported by millionaire grandparents, Sangha appeared to lead a charmed life. She attended elite schools and earned degrees from the University of California and an MBA in London. However, her path to success took a drastic turn as she fell into a world of celebrity connections and substance abuse.

Friends describe Sangha’s North Hollywood residence as “Sangha’s Stash House,” known for drug use among its guests, including Hollywood figures like Charlie Sheen and DJ Khaled. The scandal escalated after Perry’s death shed light on Sangha’s involvement with ketamine, which he reportedly obtained from her in the days leading to his passing.

Moreover, federal investigators have linked Sangha to another overdose case involving Cody McLaury in 2019, further intensifying the charges against her. She faces potential prison time of up to 65 years for multiple counts, including drug distribution and maintaining a location for drug sales.

Federal agents arrested Sangha at her home, where they discovered thousands of pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, and ketamine. Although she initially secured bail, she was re-arrested in August 2024, raising questions about her future.

As the ramifications of her lifestyle unfold, the so-called “Ketamine Queen” is caught in a spiraling downfall from privilege to peril, with serious implications on her freedom.